Watch | 'Understand parents' concern': Ukrainian envoy assures safety of Indian students

In an exclusive conversation with WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma, Igor Polikha, the Ukrainian ambassador to India, has stated that he does not believe a war with Russia is imminent.

When asked about the concerns of Indian parents whose children are studying in Ukraine, he stated that "The situation in Ukraine is not as critical and panicky as some people are trying to make it out to be.I understand that parents are concerned. I don't believe a war is imminent.It is an Indian citizen's right to choose whether to return to India or remain in Ukraine".

In the wake of the 'uncertainties,' India recommended its people, particularly students, to leave Ukraine temporarily and avoid non-essential travel to and within the country.



Also read | 'No sign of Russian troops' withdrawal yet': Ukraine President Zelensky

WION's professionalism in providing firsthand coverage of the situation from Kyiv was praised by the ambassador.

He also chastised a portion of the media for sensationalising Russia-Ukraine relations.

He also praised India's leadership for taking a balanced approach.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated today that his country has not seen proof that Russia is withdrawing more troops.

"We don't see any retreat of Russian forces from Ukraine's borders yet," President Voldymyr Zelensky told reporters.

It comes after Russia stated it was drawing out additional troops—this time from the Crimean peninsula.

Earlier today, after declaring that some troops had pulled back, Russia said that military drills in Crimea had ended and troops were returning to their barracks.

Moscow's defence ministry said: "Units of the southern military district, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points."

(With inputs from agencies)