Stan Swamy's death: Facts vs furore - here is what we know

There is so much hype now surrounding the recent death of Father Stan Swamy.

Swamy is an accused in the Elgar Parishad case. He was facing investigation for his links to Maoist and Naxalite groups in India.

His death is being hyped up by a section of the media, social media and some politicians. But what is the truth?

Here are some of the facts that you should know.

So what really happened?

Elgar Parishad case accused Fr Stan Swamy, 84, suffered a cardiac arrest in Holy Family Hospital on July 3. He passed away on July 5.

What is the case he was involved in?

At the heart of the Elgar Parishad case is the incitement of people and giving of provocative speeches during a meeting of the same name, organised by Kabir Kala Manch on December 31, 2017 at Shanivarwada, Pune, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

The accused promoted enmity between the caste groups, which led to violence resulting in loss of life and property.

The case was registered on January 8, 2018.

During investigation, it was revealed that senior leaders of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, were in contact with organisers of Elgar Parishad to spread their ideology of Maoism or Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities.

The case was later transferred to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The role of Stan Swamy emerged during the investigation, as he was found to be a member of CPI (Maoist) and actively involved in furthering its activities.

He was found to be in communication with CPI (Maoist) cadre. He was also convener of Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC), a front organisation of CPI (Maoist).

Arrest and case: Was Swamy given due legal process?

Swamy was arrested on October 8, 2020 by NIA. He was duly informed of grounds of arrest in terms of relevant sections of law.

He was examined by the medical practitioner and accordingly, his health condition was certified to be stable.

He was also subjected to medical check-up. He has made no complaints about his ill-treatment at the hands of the investigation officers during his production before the concerned NIA court, according to the government.

He was sent on judicial custody to Central Jail in Taloja, Mumbai.

In between, his bail applications before the High Court of Bombay was rejected.

Was his health condition taken into account?

According to the government, Swamy was provided with all the necessary requirements related to entitlement of accused in detention.

From his arrest to production before a special court, all the necessary medical formalities after his arrest were complied with. Care and attention were given for his safety and comfort during the air journey from Ranchi to Mumbai.

During his judicial custody, Fr Stan Swamy was kept in a separate cell of prison hospital with all necessary precautions and two attendants as per advice of medical officer of Taloja Central Prison in Mumbai.

He was provided with all facilities including wheel chair, walker, walking stick, straws, sipper, mug, commode chair, battery cells for his hearing machines, dental treatment, visiting psychiatrist and telemedicine, the government said.

Was he taken into custody?

No. Considering his age, no police custody was obtained by NIA during investigation, as sufficient evidences were already on record.

Did he get proper medical treatment?

On May 21, 2021, Fr Stan Swamy had filed criminal appeal before High Court of Bombay, regarding which Maharashtra had filed medical report of Board of Doctors constituted by JJ Hospital.

He was advised by court to be treated in JJ Hospital; however, he refused to get admitted in JJ Hospital.

Subsequently, High Court allowed his plea to be shifted and treated in Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, along with one attendant as per the protocol.

The Maharashtra government was directed to provide protection during the treatment.

Swamy remained admitted in hospital since May 28, 2021 for treatment in respect of ailments.

The duration of his stay in the hospital was extended till July 6, 2021.