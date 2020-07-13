Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple: Supreme Court upholds the rights of Travancore royal family

The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the right of Travancore royal family in administration of historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, which is considered one of the richest temples in the country.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said that as an interim measure, the committee headed by the district judge of Thiruvananthapuram will look into the temple arrangements at present.

The controversy over the administration and management of the historic temple has been pending in the apex court for last nine years in the wake of charges of alleged financial irregularities.

The sprawling temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royal House which had ruled southern Kerala and some adjoining parts of Tamil Nadu before integration of the princely state with the Indian Union in 1947.

Even after India's independence, the temple continued to be governed by a trust controlled by the erstwhile royal family for whom Lord Padmanabha (Vishnu) is their family deity.

