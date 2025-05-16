Published: May 16, 2025, 10:32 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 10:32 IST

Story highlights India’s Neeraj Chopra will be hungry for more success as he takes the field at the 2025 Doha Diamond League on Friday (May 16) with all eyes on his performance. India News | Sports

Show Full Article

India’s Neeraj Chopra will be hungry for more success as he takes the field at the 2025 Doha Diamond League on Friday (May 16). For the first time in four years, the ace Indian Javelin Throw star won’t be the Olympic champion, as he chases a second Diamond League title. With high expectations, Neeraj will be searching for a great return with some of the best Javelin Throwers around him in the capital. Ahead of the event, here are all the details, including schedule, timing, telecast and other details.

This will be Neeraj’s first major event since the Diamond League in Brussels in 2024. He had to settle for a silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 after Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem clinched gold by throwing 92.97 metres. Neeraj on the other hand threw 89.45 metres as he fell short of defending his Olympic crown.

The Indian star is yet to throw 90 metres in his career and aims for it, having hired Jan Zelezny as his new coach. Under Zelezny, Neeraj will eye the Diamond League title, while the Commonwealth Games will also be on the radar.

The 2025 Doha Diamond League, where Neeraj Chopra will take part, is taking place at the Suheid bin Hamid Stadium in Qatar.

Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw event will begin at 10:15 PM IST, with all eyes on him.

ALSO READ | Misery mounts for Delhi Capitals as star overseas players continue to opt out of IPL 2025

The 2025 Doha Diamond League will be streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel and Facebook account.

Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his gold but claimed a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He threw 89.45 metres in Paris but missed out to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and surrendered the Olympic champions tag.