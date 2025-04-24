Virat Kohli was seen in sensational form on Thursday (April 24) as he smashed 70 runs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Playing at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Kohli cleared his intent to be in the Orange Cap race as he now sits second in the race to win the Orange Cap (batter with the most runs in IPL season). Only Gujarat Titans’ B Sai Sudharsan has scored more runs than Kohli in the ongoing IPL 2025 at the time of writing.

Advertisment

Kohli on fire

Having scored an unbeaten 73 against Punjab Kings on Sunday in Mullanpur, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain continued his brilliant form and amassed 70 runs on Thursday. Kohli was seen taking the attack against Rajasthan bowlers while playing shots left, right and centre. His innings consisted of 8 fours and 2 sixes while he was striking at 167.

He was given a great helping hand by Devdutt Padikkal who also smashed 50 off 27 which consisted of 4 fours and 3 sixes. Padikkal and Kohli put together 95 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Pahalgam terror attack: BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla shuts door for India-Pakistan series, says 'we will not play...'

At the break, RCB had scored 205/5 in their 20 overs with Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (unbeaten 20) playing a key role.

Coming into the match, RCB are yet to win a match on home turf having lost all three so far. However, with 205 on the board against a struggling RR side, they will be looking to end that run as they look to book their place in the Playoffs of the IPL 2025. A win for RCB will see them climb to third spot above Mumbai Indians and with 12 points they will need a maximum of three more wins to book their place in the last four.