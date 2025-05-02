A record-breaking crowd was in attendance for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) contest between Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Holding a capacity of 125,000, the Narendra Modi Stadium recorded a full house for the IPL match. Even fans were not left disappointed as home side GT served a batting treat having scored 224/6 in 20 overs.

Records crowd in attendance

A specially curated fanzone featured interactive stalls, live music and captivating photo installations, creating a dynamic atmosphere for all fans. Attendees participated in contests winning merchandise and were also entertained with traditional garba performances alongside live music.

The stadium is situated in the heart of the country, fans were served a batting treat before controversy struck in the 13th over.

Gill run out sparks controversy

While taking a run on the first ball of the 14th over, Gill was running towards the batter’s end when an acute throw from Harshal Patel was caught by Heinrich Klaasen and dislodged the bails. While Gill was clearly short of the crease, Klaasen’s attempt to dislodge the bails made the headlines. In replays, it was suggested that the bails were dislodged by the hands and not by the ball.

The decision was referred to the third umpire, who upon a lengthy review decided to give Gill out. The decision did not go well with the India opener who was at that time batting on 76 off 38 and stitched a helpful partnership with Jos Buttler (64 off 37).

While on his way back to the pavilion, Gill had a heated argument with the fourth umpire and clearly showed his frustration. He tried getting an explanation from the umpire, as the video was caught on camera and was later making rounds on social media.

At the time of writing, Gujarat Titans scored 224/6 in their 20 overs with Gill being the key contributor. Sai Sudharsan with 48 and Washington Sundar (21) adding to the team’s cause.