Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally broken their losing streak at their home ground of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after they beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Thursday. On a losing streak of three matches at home in IPL 2025, RCB finally broke the duck after Virat Kohli (70) and Devdutt Padikkal (50) played vital knocks. For visitors Rajasthan Royals it was yet another final over defeat as they now sit on the brink of Playoff elimination.

RCB end winless run at home

Having failed to win a single match at home during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and then in the IPL until today, RCB had room for improvement as they searched for a place in the Playoffs. After an excellent batting display, they were tasked to defend 206 runs to win the match. The visitors got off to a great start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (49) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (16) stitching an open stand of 52 runs before the teenager was dismissed.

Healthy contributions from Nitish Rana (28), Riyan Parag (22) and Dhriv Jurel (47) had RR in the contest as they looked on course to stretch RCB’s winless run at home. However, neat bowling from the likes of Josh Hazlewood (33/4) and Krunal Pandya (31/2) had RCB right back in the contest.

However, with 17 needed in the final over, RR lost Jurel which ended their hopes of winning. The defeat is also RR’s third consecutive in the final over as the season is all set to come to an end in the league phase.

RCB vs RR: Virat leads the way

Having scored an unbeaten 73 against Punjab Kings on Sunday in Mullanpur, the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain continued his brilliant form and amassed 70 runs on Thursday. Kohli was seen taking the attack against Rajasthan bowlers while playing shots left, right and centre. His innings consisted of 8 fours and 2 sixes while he was striking at 167.

He was given a great helping hand by Devdutt Padikkal who also smashed 50 off 27 which consisted of 4 fours and 3 sixes. Padikkal and Kohli put together 95 runs for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed.

Finally, RCB scored 205/5 in their 20 overs with Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma (unbeaten 20) playing a key role.