Chennai Super Kings duo Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana were involved in a nasty collision on in the side’s Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The contest played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw the unwanted incident unfold with Jacob Bethell getting a batting reprieve. Already out of the IPL 2025 Playoff race, CSK are looking for a decent finish to the season while Jadeja looks to avoid any injuries ahead of the upcoming England tour.

Jadeja, Pathirana involved in nasty collision

On the fifth ball of the fifth over, a Jacob Bethell shot was in the air when both Jadeja and Pathirana approached the ball. Unaware of each other’s position, both ended up colliding against each other resulting in a dropped catch. While Jadeja stayed on the pitch, Pathirana was seriously injured and was rushed out of the field. Kamlesh Nagarkoti was then called as a replacement for the Sri Lankan as CSK looked to stop RCB batters.

At the time of writing, RCB were 114/2 in 15 overs as they looked on course for a big total. Virat Kohli scored 62 off 33 which consisted of 5 fours and 5 sixes while Bethell scored 55 off 33 and contributed to the team’s total. Devdutt Padikkal (17 off 14) and captain Rajat Patidar (9 off 10) were in the middle as RCB targeted a score of 200.

Coming into the contest, CSK are out of the IPL 2025 Playoff race as they fight for pride. So far in 10 matches of IPL 2025, CSK have won only two matches and interestingly since the opening day win against Mumbai Indians they have won only one match.

On the other hand, RCB will go top of the table if they beat CSK in Bengaluru on Saturday ahead of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.