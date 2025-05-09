Punjab Kings may have taken another step towards the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoffs after their match against Delhi Capitals was abandoned due to floodlights failure on Thursday (May 8). While there is no official word from the IPL governing council (at the time of writing) over the outcome of the match and points distribution, we assume both Punjab and Delhi will be awarded one point each, as a rearrangement of fixtures looks highly unlikely. So, what happens to the IPL 2025 standings? Who will it affect most?

Punjab in IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Assuming both Punjab and Delhi get a point, the former will take a step closer to the Playoffs as they will be on 16 points from 12 matches. A win on Thursday could have seen the 2014 runners-up go top of the standings, but that won’t be the case as they will now sit level with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on 16 points.

For Delhi, they will reach 14 points from 12 matches, level with Mumbai Indians, who have also played 12 matches. Both Delhi and Mumbai, in this case, are separated by Net Run Rate (NRR) and will go head-to-head on May 15 at Wankhede Stadium in a virtual Playoff match to decide who finishes in the top four.

End of the road for KKR?

A point for Delhi will all but end Kolkata Knight Riders’ journey in the IPL Playoffs race. With two matches to go, KKR can reach a maximum of 15 points if they win their remaining matches. However, they won’t be able to finish in the top three as RCB, GT and PBKS already have 16 points to their name. Interestingly, both Delhi and Mumbai (both with 14 points) play in a head-to-head match on May 15, thus meaning another team will reach 16 points, therefore eliminating KKR.

Can KKR still qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Technically, KKR can still reach the IPL 2025 Playoffs but need a miracle of sorts. They would need Mumbai to lose to Punjab on Sunday (May 11) and on the same day need Gujarat Titans to win against Delhi Capitals. This will mean, both Mumbai and Delhi will enter the head-to-head contest on May 15 with 14 points each. For KKR, this match should end in a washout or no result and both teams need to share the points and finish with 15 points each.

In this scenario, if KKR win both their matches and the above equation is satisfied, coupled with at least one defeat for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in one of the matches, then the fourth spot will be decided on NRR. The trio of Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata will then contest for the fourth spot.

However, a washout between DC and MI remains a highly unlikely probability.