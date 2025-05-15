Published: May 15, 2025, 15:52 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 15:52 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is all set to resume as the fate of certain teams will be on the line for a place in the Playoffs round. While Gujarat Titans(GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all but there in the Playoffs round, the likes of Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and others are still fighting for a place in the Playoffs. So here’s a detailed look at how teams can book their place in the top four.

Gujarat Titans sit top of the table with 16 points from 11 matches and need one more win to officially book their place in the top four. Two more wins, coupled with other results, will see them finish in the top two, which guarantees two shots at a place in the IPL 2025 final.

Like Gujarat Titans, RCB also have a foot in the IPL 2025 Playoffs as they need a win to book their place. Two wins will see them qualify for the top four, coupled with Punjab Kings dropping points in at least one of their remaining matches.

Chasing their maiden title, Punjab Kings need one more win to book their place in the Playoffs as Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians go head-to-head in one of the matches. Punjab can finish in the top two if they win all their remaining matches, coupled with RCB or GT dropping points in at least one of their matches.

Mumbai Indians will have a decisive week as they enter their remaining matches of the IPL 2025. If they beat Delhi Capitals in the head-to-head contest, they will be in the Playoffs, while hoping Lucknow Super Giants lose at least one match. Them finishing in the top two is unlikely as it would need GT, RCB and PBKS to lose matches in tandem.

KKR need a near-miracle to reach the IPL Playoffs as their fate is not in their hands. KKR need to win both matches, expecting the other Mumbai Indians to lose their remaining matches as well. They will need Delhi to beat Mumbai in their head-to-head contest, hoping the former loses the remaining matches. The above set of results will only see KKR finish level on points with Delhi Capitals, with Net Run Rate deciding the outcome for the final Playoff spot.

Like the Mumbai Indians, the Delhi Capitals’ fortunes also depend on what happens in the head-to-head match. If they win their remaining three matches, they will have a shot at the top two, while they at least need two wins to be in contention for a place in the Playoffs.

With three matches to go, Lucknow Super Giants will have to win all three to stay in contention for a place in the Playoffs. However, if they fail to win even one of their remaining matches, they will face elimination. This would also need DC and MI to drop points in multiple matches and much will depend on the head-to-head contest between them.