Published: May 15, 2025, 09:44 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 09:44 IST

Story highlights Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been boosted by the return of Tim David as the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season is set for a restart. India News | Sports | Cricket

Show Full Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been boosted by the return of Tim David as the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season is set for a restart. David, who, along with other international stars, left the IPL midway, was spotted in the RCB camp on Thursday (May 15). David will now join the likes of Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt as RCB search for their maiden IPL title.





Right on time and ready to strike! ⚡👊 Morphers activated. Our 𝑷𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒔 are back. 🙌Right on time and ready to strike! ⚡👊 pic.twitter.com/ExyTQBYshD

With the IPL 2025 on hold due to the Indo-Pak war, international stars were forced to return back home. This included Tim and other members of the RCB squad while they were in Lucknow for their fixture against Lucknow Super Giants last Friday. David has played an important role in the middle-order as he aids with both bat and ball.

So far in 11 matches of the IPL 2025, David has scored 186 runs with a best of an unbeaten 50. He has an average of 93 while striking at 194. Interestingly, the next time steps on the field for RCB will be his 50th match in the IPL.

On the other hand, RCB were also boosted by the return of Romario Shepherd and Liam Livingstone. However, the franchise is still sweating on the return of speedster Josh Hazlewood and Lungi Ngidi. Hazlewood is nursing a shoulder injury, while Ngidi’s availability in the Playoffs is still doubtful due to him being named in the South African squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Hazlewood has been the frontline option for RCB and has scalped 18 wickets so far in the IPL 2025. His miss could dent RCB’s chances of winning their maiden IPL title, while the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal have been decent.