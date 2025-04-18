SunRisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins has taken aim at the Wankhede Stadium pitch after his side’s latest defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Playing on Thursday at the iconic venue, Mumbai won the match by four wickets, while SRH were condemned to their fifth defeat of the season. The result now sees SRH occupy the ninth spot and are in danger of missing out on a spot in the Playoffs.

Cummins takes aim at Wankhede Stadium pitch

“It wasn't the easiest wicket. Few runs short, we would have liked a couple more with the bat. Tricky wicket, when you come here you expect it to be really fluent and fast, just wasn't that. They bowled really well, shut down a lot of our hitting areas. I thought we had all our bases covered, with 160 you feel like you are a little bit short. We gave it a good crack with the ball,” said Cummins in the post-match presentation.

According to Cummins, the pitch played a crucial role as SRH batters struggled big time. Having chased a 245-run target in their last home game, SRH found the going tough in the challenging conditions of Wankhede Stadium. They were restricted to 162/5 in 20 overs with Abhishek Sharma top scoring with 40 runs.

The total was no challenge for the five-time champions as Mumbai beat SRH by six wickets and 11 balls to spare. All of the Mumbai Indians batters made healthy contributions as they registered back-to-back wins in the IPL 2025. They now have six points from seven matches with a positive net run rate with a playoff spot still in the reckoning.

SRH are next in action on Wednesday (April 23) when they face Mumbai Indians in the return leg at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In the meantime, Mumbai will face arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, targeting a hat-trick of wins.