We are just a few sleeps away from the grandest event in pro wrestling – WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, and the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Triple H has revealed the real reason behind formulating the main event of Night 1 involving three superstars – Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

The three all-time greats will battle out in a massive triple-threat match on Night 1, with Paul Heyman trying to balance his loyalties between Punk and Roman. Sharing the screen and the ring with the Original Tribal Chief (OTC) Roman for the past four years, Heyman will be at CM Punk’s corner at Mania, compensating for a favour he owed to Punk for him joining Roman Reigns at the War Games late last year.

Meanwhile, on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before the Showcase of Immortals, Seth took down Punk and Roman, beginning with a chair shot to Roman from behind before stomping CM Punk and later doing the same to Roman to end the segment. While their issues have been long-running, especially since Punk’s WWE return a couple of years ago, Triple H explained what prompted him to make it a triple-threat rather than picking a blockbuster singles match on Night 1.

'Always about the bigger picture'

Triple H said he understands the magnitude of a singles match involving any two of them, but he looked at the bigger picture of putting these three together in the main event of WrestleMania.

“You can make the argument, ‘But you could have gotten a single with Seth and Roman. You could have got a single with Seth and Punk. You could have got Roman and Punk,’ Triple H said during a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg. “There’s so much individual stuff. There is. But there’s also so much collective stuff that I believe you can get this collective stuff off the table, and then you haven’t even nicked the surface yet of where this goes between the three guys, one at a time.

“Sometimes, when you get to WrestleMania, people think that should be the definitive end. Well, maybe we’re just giving you the definitive beginning. Maybe we’re just trying to figure out how to navigate this to get to WrestleMania to START a story that takes you to places that you haven’t thought of yet,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Night 2 of WrestleMania 41 will feature veteran John Cena facing the current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the title match.

