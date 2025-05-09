The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) contest between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is all set to go ahead despite border escalations between India and Pakistan. The contest set to take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow was subject to postponement after Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned.

While the reason for abandoning the match was mentioned as “technical failure,” it is well known that the Indian government did not want to take any chances and ordered a blackout in Dharamsala. The location is close to the India-Pakistan border, as the two nations are currently engaged in a near-war situation.

LSG vs RCB to go ahead

"It is on as of now. We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told PTI on Thursday night after the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2025 game in Dharamsala was called off after 10.1 overs owing to what an IPL statement called "a significant technical failure."

On Thursday, fans were asked to vacate the stadium in Dharamsala after a blackout was ordered in the city. Floodlights were turned off and fans, along with players, were asked to leave the location at the earliest. Soon after abandoning the match, a special train was arranged for players to carry them from Pathankot to Delhi, as airports have been shut due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The players are expected to arrive in Delhi on Friday before they are moved to a safe environment.

On the other hand, the IPL season’s future was in limbo after Thursday’s development. However, for now, the IPL will go ahead with a few changes expected. It has already been announced that Sunday’s fixture between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Ahmedabad, having previously been scheduled for Dharamsala.