Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registered a narrow one-run win over already eliminated Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Sunday (May 4) as they kept their narrow Playoff hopes alive. Now on 11 points from 11 matches, KKR are still mathematically in the race to defend their IPL crown, which they won last year defeating SunRisers Hyderabad. So here’s how they can still qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Advertisment

IPL Table

Can KKR reach last four in IPL 2025?

Advertisment

As things stand, KKR have three matches in hand and can reach a maximum of 17 points if they win all of those. This gives them a chance to book their place in the final four, but will also need a helping hand from other teams. The scenario will be greatly influenced by some head-to-head matches from teams sitting in current top four as Mumbai Indians host Gujarat Titans.

If KKR win their remaining three matches – Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, they will stand a good chance of reaching the Playoffs. At the time, Delhi Capitals should not win more than two matches from their remaining four, Punjab Kings should not win more than two matches from their remaining four matches while at least one of Gujarat Titans or Mumbai Indians should end with less than 18 points to pave KKR a way into the IPL 2025 Playoffs.

ALSO READ | From Prabhsimran Singh to Rahul Tewatia five uncapped Indian batters with most IPL runs



Advertisment

KKR’s Remaining matches

May 7 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

May 10 – SunRisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

May 17 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

RR lose another close contest

Having already lost close contests against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan suffered another narrow defeat. Needing three runs to win on the final ball of the innings, RR managed to score only one run and therefore lost by one. The result had no implications for RR as they are already out of the IPL 2025 Playoff race. For KKR they keep their narrow Playoff hopes alive as they now have 11 points in 11 matches.