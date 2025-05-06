SunRisers Hyderabad crashed out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Playoffs race as their exit was made official after the contest against Delhi Capitals was washed out on Monday (May 5). After having an excellent show with the ball, restricting Delhi to 133/7 in 20 overs at the Rajib Gandhi International Stadium, rain played spoilsport. As a result, the match was called off with one point each allotted. After the match, SRH head coach Daniel Vettori reflected on the team’s performance and blamed the conditions in Hyderabad for a poor show.

Vettori highlights key reason for SRH's exit

"I definitely didn't say after every match I was backing an aggressive approach," Vettori said. "I said we're about assessing conditions and this year, the conditions weren't as we expected. If you look at last year, there were a lot of high-scoring games here.”

"These surfaces in particular have been a little bit different. It has been tricky, it hasn't been easy for the batters. All we've talked about is assessing conditions, trying to read the game and understand what to do in certain situations. I think the guys are innately aggressive, but certainly, this season has been about trying to establish what's been required on the day."

On the brink of exit after their defeat to Gujarat on Friday, it was the washout on Monday that officially confirmed SRH’s exit from the top four race. SRH have endured a tough season in IPL 2025, winning only three matches at the time of writing and losing seven. After the opening day win against Rajasthan Royals, SRH won only twice – against Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Travis Head have been inconsistent with their performances despite playing quality knocks in between. Compared to last season, SRH won eight matches and lost only five.

They will conclude their IPL 2025 with matches against – Kolkata Knight Riders (May 10), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 13) and Lucknow Super Giants (May 18).