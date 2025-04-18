The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season is almost at its halfway stage as 10 teams continue to fight for glory in cricket’s biggest franchise league. Attention on big names, teams have been in good form and looking to make the most of their home conditions. However, the pitch has played a major factor in shaping a team’s fortunes. So are pitches playing any role in a team’s fortune at the IPL 2025 as we analyse the situation?

Are pitches playing any role in IPL 2025?

At the time of writing 33 matches have been played in IPL 2025, where teams have mixed records. Teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have struggled to make an impact on home turf, where the pitch has played an important role. The pitches are generally prepared by the pitch curator on the advice of the home captain and coach, influencing home conditions.

However, criticism has been drawn by the home captains for the nature of the wicket prepared, leading to the team’s defeat. Most recently, questions were raised by Ajinkya Rahane on the condition of the Eden Gardens wicket where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have faced a tough time.

Pitches are prepared according to the home team’s batting and bowling composition. Meaning a team favoruing bowlers will prepare a bowling-friendly pitch while a team having an abundance of batting talent will shift to a batting-friendly track.

Highest and Lowest Scores at Venues

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Highest Score: LSG – 238/3

Lowest Score: SRH – 120/10

ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Highest Score: RR – 182/9

Lowest Score: RR – 151/9

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Highest Score: MI – 205/5

Lowest Score: DC – 188/5

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Highest Score: LSG – 203/8

Lowest Score: LSG – 166/7

VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Highest Score: DC – 211/9

Lowest Score: SRH– 163/10

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Highest Score: GT – 170/2

Lowest Score: SRH– 163/7

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Highest Score: RCB – 196/7

Lowest Score: CSK– 103/9

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Highest Score: PBKS – 243/5

Lowest Score: RR – 159/10

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Highest Score: PBKS – 219/6

Lowest Score: KKR – 95/10

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Highest Score: SRH – 286/6

Lowest Score: SRH – 152/8

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Highest Score: RCB – 221/5

Lowest Score: KKR – 116/10

From the figures above, it is evident that pitch plays a crucial role in dictating the team’s win outcome. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has registered four of the five highest team totals in IPL 2025. While fellow South Indian tracks in Chennai and Bengaluru are yet to see 200-plus totals in IPL.

The season has also seen a low-scoring thriller when PBKS defended 111 runs against KKR, setting a new record. So it is fair to say that pitches are playing a crucial role in the outcome of matches in the IPL 2025.