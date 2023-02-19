Vibrant, colourful show of splendour | Goa Carnival 2023 starts on a high note, amid high spirits

The Goa Carnival was inaugurated on Saturday and was soon in full swing, taking over the streets of Goa and painting them in the vibrant hues of the festivity. The streets came alive with music, dance, and colourful parades, as people cheered and grooved, along with the dancers and musicians in the grandeur of the fest.



The state's most loved festival, the Goa Carnival, began on Saturday in Panaji. Goans were in awe of the lively and joyous festival. This year's carnival was adorned by floats and helicopters, which showered flower petals as people gazed in astonishment. The city seemed awash in the colours of carnival and the fleets chanted the festival's song.

The city celebrated the festival as people thronged from all walks marking the Goan culture's uniqueness and displaying the unity between different religions, which is the beauty of Carnaval de Goa. Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the parade along with Goa's Minister of Tourism, IT and Printing, Stationery Rohan Khaunte and other respected dignitaries.



The procession was led by King Momo, the king of Carnaval and an incarnation of joy in human form. As Minister Khaunte greeted everyone during the carnival, the crowd soared in high spirits, “VIVA Carnaval! VIVA Carnaval!” The procession was led by an orchestra as trumpets and bands played the Goa Carnival theme song and dancers performed.

Before the carnival's inauguration, the Porvorim Carnival Committee hosted Goa’s first-ever curtain raiser event as a prelude to the Grand Carnival in the presence of India's Union Minister of State for Tourism & Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister Khaunte, and others.

