In Pics | Colourful, vibrant and picturesque: Nice carnival marks 150 years, with a wink to Rio

Written By: Prisha Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

The famous carnival in the southern French city of Nice is celebrating its 150th year and giving a special wink to its sister celebration in Rio De Janeiro, as more than 200,000 visitors are likely to throng the city. The carnival started in 1873 and today it has become a global fair and the city's major economic force, providing 1,800 jobs and earning €30 million ($ 32 million).

'King of the treasures of the world'

During this year's Nice Carnival, a giant figure, which depicted a king, is being paraded between the Taj Mahal, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and the Statue of Liberty. The carnival is being held on the them "King of the treasures of the world" and will continue till February 26.



(Photograph: AFP )

Rio as the guest of honour

Along with giving a wink to the sister Rio carnival, which is inspired by the Nice Carnival, the city has also invited Rio De Janeiro as its guest of honour. According to the city hall, more than 200,000 spectators are expected to throng the city this year for the carnival.



(Photograph: AFP )

Dancers fill the air with gaiety and vibrance

Dancers, in colourful and attractive costumes, were seen dancing through the parade and adding hues of pink, blue and red to the carnival. Nice Carnival has been ranked third among the largest celebrations in the world, as Rio de Janeiro and Venice occupy the top two places.



(Photograph: AFP )

People's carnival, come dressed in full costume

It is a people's carnival as almost 95 per cent of capacity was filled by travellers and city dwellers one week before the festival kicked off. The visitors are paying a small price to attend the event and some revellers are coming dressed "in full costume” and enjoying the festivities for free.

(Photograph: AFP )

How the carnival travelled countries

At the end of the 19th century, various princes and kings travelled to Nice from their kingdoms to spend their winters, among which was Emperor Pedro II of Brazil. In 1888, which was a year before he abdicated, the king travelled to Nice with his entire family, including Princess Isabelle. In Nice, he took part in the carnival twice. When he returned to Rio, he held a similar parade with flowered carriages.



(Photograph: AFP )

Floats and big heads, the showstoppers

This year, the real excitement is to see the famous floats and big heads parade through the carnival. Jean-Pierre Povigna's whose family has been given “the honour and privilege" of creating floats from five generations, said, “We're a bit stressed, but still on track.”



(Photograph: AFP )