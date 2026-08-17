/Spelling errors, 100-page pdf, repeat of Dec 2024: Why NTA ordered UGC-NET re-exam for English, Sociology, Commerce

After days of back and forth, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally ordered a re-examination for the UGC-NET June 2026 for three subjects namely English, Commerce and Sociology. NTA acknowledged students' concern and said that the English and Commerce re-exam will be conducted on September 9, while the Sociology exam will be conducted on September 10. The original ecam date for these papers were between June 22 and June 30, 2026, for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowships, as well as PhD admission in 87 subjects. The result of the other 84 subjects will be announced as scheduled.

According to the statement by NTA, the committee found “many factual, typographical, translation errors including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts, as well as repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered.”

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What actually were the ‘errors’?

In Sociology, candidates flagged several spelling errors, including “Ritzer” appearing as “Putzer”, “Ghurye” as “Ghunye”, “Parsons” as “Parsow” and “Nussbaum” as “Nusbaut”, among others. Earlier, when the exam was conducted, several students who appeared alleged that the examination was leaked. They claimed that that a 100-page PDF containing handwritten questions prepared by National Testing Agency subject experts circulated before the examination, with nearly 90 questions and answer options matching the actual Sociology paper.

In English, the candidates and coaching teachers alleged that several questions were repeated from earlier UGC-NET cycles, particularly December 2024 and 2025. Questions were reportedly lifted verbatim, including those on the publication year of Kanthapura, the author of The Life Divine, genre-based classifications such as The Time Machine and Brave New World, and “Match the Following” questions involving critics such as Jacques Derrida and Roland Barthes. Questions on the chronology of William Shakespeare’s plays and specialised literary concepts such as Ecocriticism and the Flâneur were also repeated, with the multiple-choice options in the same sequence.