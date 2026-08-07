/Chits, memory tricks and NCERT marks: How NTA experts allegedly leaked NEET questions

The CBI investigation into the NEET (UG) paper leak has found that three subject experts used different methods to take out exam questions from the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Delhi. The methods varied; one expert scribbled the questions on paper chits before concealing them, while the other two memorised the questions, then returned to their hotel room to pen down or mark relevant sections in NCERT textbooks.



The CBI says this was possible because the three were not searched while leaving the "confidential section," a wing on the first floor of the NTA office that also had no dedicated control room for live CCTV monitoring.



The three subject experts, among 13 people named in a chargesheet filed before a Delhi fast-track court on July 28, have been identified by the CBI as NTA Biology expert Manisha Mandhare, NTA Chemistry expert Pralhad Vithalrao Kulkarni, and NTA Physics expert Manisha Sanjay Havaldar. The CBI states that the three had been given plain sheets of paper inside the NTA "confidential section" for rough translation work.

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Also read: In response, the CBI has invoked Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against them relating to criminal breach of trust, provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and other provisions of the BNS.

CBI probe

The CBI investigation found Kulkarni had used the sheets to make small chits and reportedly scribbled all 135 Chemistry questions in brief along with the answer options. Further, the probe indicated that he organised special coaching classes along with the help of co-accused Manisha Waghmare, dictating the questions with the options and the correct answers to the students.



Kulkarni translated three sets of questions (135 in total) from March 31 to April 2 in 2026. CBI also revealed that Mandhare, who worked as the English-to-Marathi translator for Botany and handled back translation for Zoology, would return to her hotel room and mark the relevant passages in NCERT textbooks. The investigation also revealed that she ran special coaching classes for students at her home in Pune.



The CBI said Havaldar, tasked with back-translating Physics and proofreading three question sets, would jot down brief notes on the questions. The investigation further found that the subject experts weren't searched either entering or leaving the "confidential section." The agency, which registered the case on May 12, was only able to recover CCTV footage covering 20-25 days.

CBI may fine of Rs 10 crores if proven guilty

Meanwhile, the CBI has invoked Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against them relating to criminal breach of trust, provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and other provisions of the BNS.