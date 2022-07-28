Specially abled delivery executive rides wheelchair to deliver food; wins internet for the day

Delivery executives are the backbone of a convenience economy. Without them, the entire system can go bust in an instant. Their commitment to the work is unparalleled. However, even amidst them, a certain Ganesh Murugan has stood out for his determination and perseverance.

Reportedly, a video has gone viral on the realms of social media platforms where 37-year-old Ganesh Murugan, a delivery executive by profession, can be seen riding his 'custom bike' on a busy road, delivering food packages and earning a living.

Ganesh works for an Indian food delivery startup named Zomato and the netizens were in praise of the company for allowing the specially abled to make an honest living.

"A salute to service of Zomato for giving the job for differently abled," said one netizen while other added, "First respect to Zomato supervisor who give him a job."

It was also revealed that Ganesh's custom bike is a two-in-one wheelchair developed by a startup at one of India's premier engineering institutions, the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras.

The bike turns into a conventional wheelchair with the press of a button in addition to being a motorcycle ride for him during work hours.

Ganesh had suffered a major spinal cord injury six years ago after he was hit by a truck. The accident had left his body partially paralysed. However, Ganesh did not let the situation get the better of him. He picked up the pieces and started working.

Ganesh's dedication to his work has certainly won the internet today and given motivation to other individuals.

(With inputs from agencies)

