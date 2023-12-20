LIVE TV
ugc_banner

South Tamil Nadu floods: Multi-pronged rescue and relief efforts by Armed Forces continue for third day

ChennaiWritten By: Sidharth MPUpdated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
main img

Pregnant lady and her child being winched up into the cabin of an Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Indian tri-services (Army, Navy, Air Force), Indian Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working across the flooded regions and carrying out rescue and relief operations by air, boat, on foot, and via heavy vehicles

For the third day this week, the rescue and relief efforts continued in the flood-hit southern districts (Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi) of Tamil Nadu, in the aftermath of unprecedented rains and the resultant deluge.

The Indian tri-services (Army, Navy, Air Force), Indian Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working across the flooded regions and carrying out rescue and relief operations by air, boat, on foot, and via heavy vehicles. The efforts by the central forces are based on the request of the Tamil Nadu Government.

×
×

On Wednesday (Dec 20) alone, the Indian Air Force choppers (1xMi-17V5 and 4xALH) flew a combined 25 hours and dropped nearly 24 tonnes of relief material at flooded locations. To date, the IAF assets have flown more than 48 hours and delivered nearly 35 tonnes of relief material.

trending now

Notably, the Indian Air Force's Garud Commandos were also part of the operation and ensured that the evacuees being air-lifted were winched up safely and securely. Such long hours of operational flying are a demonstration of the Air Force's capabilities and the prowess of their technical teams who keep the assets fully ready for all requirements. 

Split into multiple teams, the Indian Army personnel from the Madras Regimental Centre and Maratha Light Infantry covered multiple localities in and around Thoothukudi district and provided succour to more than 1000 persons, by rescuing them, offering medical care and distributing food packets. Army personnel established crossing lines to help pedestrians in crossing the roads, in areas where roads are damaged/cutoff. 

Three aircraft (1x Dornier aircraft and 2xALH helicopters) and eight disaster relief teams of the Indian Coast Guard have been operating in Thoothukudi district. The helicopters have air-dropped more than one tonne of essential supplies, while the disaster relief teams have been reaching out to stranded people via Gemini boats. The teams are supplying food and water to those living in flooded areas. Indian Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Sujat has stayed on patrol off Thoothukudi and its on-board helicopter has been carrying out supply drops. 

×

On Wednesday, the Navy helicopters distributed 2.5 tonnes of relief material to more than 1000 and rescued 50 people while moving them to safer locations. The Navy's Dornier plane transported 1.2 tonnes of relief material from Madurai to Thoothukudi airport.

Notably, the Indian Navy was the first among the defence forces to operate aircraft from the Thoothukudi airport, thereby facilitating expedited movement of relief material to the affected. The Navy's ALH helicopter also airlifted a pregnant woman and an infant, who were stranded in the floods. 

×

The NDRF carried out a challenging rescue operation at the Srivaikuntam Railway station, rescuing more than 600 passengers who were stuck in a train that was halted owing to waterlogging on the tracks. Carrying their rescue gear and wading through the waters, the NDRF managed to rescue the passengers, which included senior citizens, pregnant women, and infants, among others. NDRF teams also responded to emergency requests and evacuated, and hospitalised a woman with breathing difficulties. 

×
×

Aerial visuals show that various localities remain inundated, with major connecting roads washed away, leaving several areas cut off. The rescue and relief operations by the tri-services, Coast Guard, NRDF and Tamil Nadu Government authorities are to continue on Thursday as well. 

Sidharth MP

The author is Chennai-based reporter with Wion

RELATED

'Attacks against Canada won't': Justin Trudeau says 'tonal shift' in ties with India

India: Ayodhya Trust extends invitations to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi for Ram temple consecration

Criminal laws in India: Death penalty for mob-lynching, sedition law to be scrapped - 5 major points