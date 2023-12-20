South Tamil Nadu floods: Multi-pronged rescue and relief efforts by Armed Forces continue for third day

For the third day this week, the rescue and relief efforts continued in the flood-hit southern districts (Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi) of Tamil Nadu, in the aftermath of unprecedented rains and the resultant deluge.

The Indian tri-services (Army, Navy, Air Force), Indian Coast Guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working across the flooded regions and carrying out rescue and relief operations by air, boat, on foot, and via heavy vehicles. The efforts by the central forces are based on the request of the Tamil Nadu Government. The #IndianAirForce Mi-17V5

(Russian-origin chopper) is literally an airborne truck...there's three ppl standing at the rear opening and dropping bags after bags of supplies and there's more in store..

Approx 4tons of cargo can be airlifted using this formidable platform...



Today alone, #IndianAirForce choppers 1x Mi-17V5(in pic) &4xALH flew 25hrs, dropped 24tons of relief material in the flooded areas amid #SouthTNRains

Till date, 48hrs flying time, 35tons supplies dropped..Garud commandos secured ppl during winching up, technicians kept choppers…



Till date, 48hrs flying time, 35tons supplies dropped..Garud commandos secured ppl during winching up, technicians kept choppers… pic.twitter.com/jpFtTw3IGQ — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 20, 2023 × On Wednesday (Dec 20) alone, the Indian Air Force choppers (1xMi-17V5 and 4xALH) flew a combined 25 hours and dropped nearly 24 tonnes of relief material at flooded locations. To date, the IAF assets have flown more than 48 hours and delivered nearly 35 tonnes of relief material.

Notably, the Indian Air Force's Garud Commandos were also part of the operation and ensured that the evacuees being air-lifted were winched up safely and securely. Such long hours of operational flying are a demonstration of the Air Force's capabilities and the prowess of their technical teams who keep the assets fully ready for all requirements.

Split into multiple teams, the Indian Army personnel from the Madras Regimental Centre and Maratha Light Infantry covered multiple localities in and around Thoothukudi district and provided succour to more than 1000 persons, by rescuing them, offering medical care and distributing food packets. Army personnel established crossing lines to help pedestrians in crossing the roads, in areas where roads are damaged/cutoff.

Three aircraft (1x Dornier aircraft and 2xALH helicopters) and eight disaster relief teams of the Indian Coast Guard have been operating in Thoothukudi district. The helicopters have air-dropped more than one tonne of essential supplies, while the disaster relief teams have been reaching out to stranded people via Gemini boats. The teams are supplying food and water to those living in flooded areas. Indian Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Sujat has stayed on patrol off Thoothukudi and its on-board helicopter has been carrying out supply drops. Even the mighty and formidable #Toyota can fail/get stuck...When it does, trust the #IndianArmy to recover not just the vehicle, but also rescue the 3 passengers on-board...

On Wednesday, the Navy helicopters distributed 2.5 tonnes of relief material to more than 1000 and rescued 50 people while moving them to safer locations. The Navy's Dornier plane transported 1.2 tonnes of relief material from Madurai to Thoothukudi airport.

Notably, the Indian Navy was the first among the defence forces to operate aircraft from the Thoothukudi airport, thereby facilitating expedited movement of relief material to the affected. The Navy's ALH helicopter also airlifted a pregnant woman and an infant, who were stranded in the floods. Pregnant lady and her child being winched up into the cabin of an #IndianNavy Advanced Light Helicopter...

Navy air assets were the first to operate from #thoothukudi airport, amid the floods

So far, navy dropped 2.5tons of supplies for 1000+ ppl and rescued dozens..



Navy air assets were the first to operate from #thoothukudi airport, amid the floods



So far, navy dropped 2.5tons of supplies for 1000+ ppl and rescued dozens.. pic.twitter.com/DZqhy0c1ph — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 20, 2023 × The NDRF carried out a challenging rescue operation at the Srivaikuntam Railway station, rescuing more than 600 passengers who were stuck in a train that was halted owing to waterlogging on the tracks. Carrying their rescue gear and wading through the waters, the NDRF managed to rescue the passengers, which included senior citizens, pregnant women, and infants, among others. NDRF teams also responded to emergency requests and evacuated, and hospitalised a woman with breathing difficulties.

NDRF undertakes challenging rescue op, evacuates 650+ stuck at Srivaikundam Railway station, Thoothukudi district. The station had been completely cut off owing to flooding. @04NDRF personnel carried the equipment and walked 3kms to reach the rescue location, thereby ensuring…