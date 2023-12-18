South Tamil Nadu floods: Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF pressed into action

With extremely heavy rainfall having pounded the southernmost region of Tamil Nadu, southern India, a flood-like situation prevails particularly in the Tirunelveli(Nellai) and Thoothukudi(Tuticorin) districts. The Indian Navy, Air Force, Coast Gurd and National Disaster Response Force have been pressed into action for carrying out the rescue and relief operations. The aforementioned Forces are providing aid to civil authority(as per the request of Tamil Nadu Government), by carrying out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief(HADR) operations.

The extreme weather in the region is owing to a cyclonic circulation in the southeast Bay of Bengal, in the areas of Sri Lanka and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. On Sunday and Monday, these regions were at the receiving end of unprecedented amounts of rainfall, leading to a flood-like situation.

Indian Coast Guard alone has deployed six Disaster Relief teams in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, in addition to an Offshore Patrol Vessel with an on-board helicopter that are monitoring the situation at sea and shore locations. As the airport in the district has been closed, the ICG is positioning its Dornier Aircraft and an ALH Mk3 helicopter at the nearest airport in Madurai, in order to support rescue and relief efforts and transportation of NDRF personnel from Chennai. The ICG has also sent a rescue diver team with paddle boats, kayaks with an additional Disaster relief team to Thoothukudi.

The National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) has deployed 10 teams(of 25members each) across the two affected districts. The teams have been moved from the NDRF 04 Battalion at Arakkonam, near Chennai. The Indian Air Force Southern Air Command has tasked the MI-17V5 helicopters from the Sulur Air Force Station in Western Tamil Nadu, to carry out the relief operations.