South Tamil Nadu floods: Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF pressed into action
The extreme weather in the region is owing to a cyclonic circulation in the southeast Bay of Bengal, in the areas of Sri Lanka and the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. On Sunday and Monday, these regions were at the receiving end of unprecedented amounts of rainfall, leading to a flood-like situation.
With extremely heavy rainfall having pounded the southernmost region of Tamil Nadu, southern India, a flood-like situation prevails particularly in the Tirunelveli(Nellai) and Thoothukudi(Tuticorin) districts. The Indian Navy, Air Force, Coast Gurd and National Disaster Response Force have been pressed into action for carrying out the rescue and relief operations. The aforementioned Forces are providing aid to civil authority(as per the request of Tamil Nadu Government), by carrying out Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief(HADR) operations.
According to private weather blogger Tamil Nadu Weatherman, Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi has recorded 932mm rainfall in 24hours. It is mentioned that the district received entire annual rainfall in a single day. "This is the highest ever rainfall recorded in plains ever in Tamil Nadu in 24hours and the second highest rainfall after the Kakkachi(Manjolai) 965mm recorded in 1992" said the X post of Tamil Nadu Weatherman.
3 pregnant women are among the 42 rescued by @indiannavy
Indian Coast Guard alone has deployed six Disaster Relief teams in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, in addition to an Offshore Patrol Vessel with an on-board helicopter that are monitoring the situation at sea and shore locations. As the airport in the district has been closed, the ICG is positioning its Dornier Aircraft and an ALH Mk3 helicopter at the nearest airport in Madurai, in order to support rescue and relief efforts and transportation of NDRF personnel from Chennai. The ICG has also sent a rescue diver team with paddle boats, kayaks with an additional Disaster relief team to Thoothukudi.
The National Disaster Response Force(NDRF) has deployed 10 teams(of 25members each) across the two affected districts. The teams have been moved from the NDRF 04 Battalion at Arakkonam, near Chennai. The Indian Air Force Southern Air Command has tasked the MI-17V5 helicopters from the Sulur Air Force Station in Western Tamil Nadu, to carry out the relief operations.
Indian Navy has deployed both ground and aerial rescue teams to aid the flood relief operations by the local administration. The Navy has rescued 42 personnel and it included three pregnant women. The Indian Army has rescued more than 130 persons, including pregnant women and infants. The rescue efforts by the Forces and the civil administration are expected to continue on Tuesday as well.