Sound move: Listening to loud music on Mumbai's BEST buses can now land you in jail

Fed up with noisy commuters? Well seems like Mumbai has a solution. BEST commuters in the city will now be restricted from speaking loudly on mobile phones while riding the bus. Listening to audio on a phone or watching a video too loud on the bus will be banned now, and carrying of earphones will be essential. The latest circular issued by the undertaking aims to keep the decibel levels in check.

Failure to abide by this rule can invite action under sections 38 and 112 of the Bombay Police Act. The rule was enforced through an internal notification on April 24. A copy of the same notification will be displayed on all the buses.

“Not just the drivers and conductors, even passengers have complained about the unnecessary noise. We have taken this step to avoid any such inconvenience to fellow passengers since BEST buses are public service vehicles. Internally, we issued a notification on April 24,” an official from BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) said.

According to the new rule, all passengers using BEST buses, the city’s public transportation system, must put on headphones when watching videos, listening to audio or having conversations on their mobile devices. Mumbai’s sound move General Manager at BEST, Lokesh Chandra on Thursday said that the notice was pending for a long time as they have received several complaints from passengers about the discomfort and annoyance they face from fellow passengers who play loud music on phones.

He said just like while travelling in an aircraft, there are instructions which include using headphones for listening to music, the same will be followed in buses now. “We are issuing similar directives to our commuters with the intention that they do not disturb co-passengers,” he said.

Residents and frequent travellers of BEST buses are praising the move

Twenty-year-old Anushka Rawatt, a student at Vidyalankar Institute of Technology, said it will be a problem for those who cannot afford gadgets such as earphones. “More than songs what is more disturbing is people talking loudly over the phone.”

Naomi Kuruvilla, a student at St Xavier’s College, prefers to read a book while travelling by BEST buses. “Mandating the use of headphones or earphones in any public transport is necessary. At the end of the day, it’s public transport which should be appropriate for use by everyone. Firstly, the overcrowded buses are a headache and then hundreds of voices from phones and people chatting add to the noise.”

This Act, which deals with offences related to annoyance and discomfort in public areas, has a hefty fine of Rs 5000 or three months imprisonment.

Chandra pointed out that the basic idea was to create a deterrent. People travel long distances in these buses and some are coming back from their work, tired. They sometimes try to take a short nap while on the go and loud music hinders their peaceful travel.

The BEST operates buses in the city and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander. More than 30 lakh passengers use the services every day.

