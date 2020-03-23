Some people are not taking lockdown imposed due to coronavirus seriously: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Monday said that some people are not taking lockdown in the country seriously and urged state governments to take measures for its implementation.

"Some people are not taking lockdown quickly. Please, save yourself and your family and follow the directions seriously," PM Modi, in a tweet, said.

लॉकडाउन को अभी भी कई लोग गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहे हैं। कृपया करके अपने आप को बचाएं, अपने परिवार को बचाएं, निर्देशों का गंभीरता से पालन करें। राज्य सरकारों से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वो नियमों और कानूनों का पालन करवाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020 ×

He also urged state governments to take action for the maintenance of law and order.

Also read | Millions ordered into lockdown in India over coronavirus fears

At least 75 districts in India where novel coronavirus cases were detected imposed a lockdown on Sunday after the day witnessed three deaths, highest single-day death toll in India so far.

Also read | PM Modi appeals to people to join 'Janta Curfew' to make fight against coronavirus a success

Nearly 400 people in India have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, India also observed nationwide 'Janta curfew' or voluntary curfew proposed by PM Modi to control the spread.

"This is the start of a long fight," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday, hailing it as a successful move.

"The people of this country have announced it today that we can take on and defeat as big a challenge as possible if we decide."