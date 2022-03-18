Soldiers celebrate Holi in Kashmir, while being away from homes

While the whole country is celebrating Holi, soldiers of Indian army, Para Military forces deputed in Kashmir Valley far from their homes celebrated it with each other. The soldiers in various districts of the Kashmir Valley splashed colours on each other. The regiment they belong to is what they call their family.

In Srinagar's 117 Battalion of CRPF, soldiers along with their teammates as well as their officers celebrated the festival of Holi. It's a day when they are all a family with no boundaries of ranks. Soldiers were dancing to the Bollywood songs and feeding each other sweets.

''All the CRPF and people from nearby areas have come together to celebrate the festival. We are missing our families, but these soldiers are our family. We live together for the whole year and consider each other family. It's so good to celebrate festivals together with each other. '' said Manoj Kumar, CRPF soldier, 117 Battalion.

The security forces prepared various cuisines for the jawans to enjoy the day. The whole motive is to make soldiers happy and not feel as if they are far from their homes. To keep the morale high, various activities are organised for them as well.

''We are all from different states of the country and our cultures are different. But these festivals bring us together. We celebrate the festival of Holi together. And as you can see there is only happiness all over. We should always spread love. '' said Krishan Kumar, CRPF Soldier.

Whether it is Holi or Diwali or Eid, security forces come together to celebrate these festivals with full fervour. They might be away from home, but they stand by each other while guarding the country.s