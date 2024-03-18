Snatchers in Delhi target a man, little did they know that he was a cop

Two snatchers in Delhi targeted a jogger at the Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri on Saturday (Mar 16). Little did they know that the person they targeted was a decorated Delhi Police encounter specialist. According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the snatchers tried to take away the chain of encounter specialist Vinod Badola but failed in their attempt to do so.

The snatchers then took out a pistol, assaulted Badola and threatened to shoot him, the report added. After snatching the chain, they walked away. But, Badola, 48, decided to take on the criminals on his own.

An officer of the Delhi Police's special cell, Badola chased the snatchers on foot and got into a fight with them. The TOI report further said that the 48-year-old, despite being injured, pinned one of the snatchers to the ground and disarmed him, while the other managed to flee.

Badola informed the police control room (PCR) and then started hunting for the second snatcher along with the police. This criminal too was apprehended. According to the police, the snatchers were identified as Gaurav and Pawan Dev.

Badola has taken part in several high-profile operations and encounters, the report added. In 2013, Badola and his team tracked down gangster Nitu Dabodia, who instilled fear among Delhi's business people.