Delhi Police condemn ‘cop for kicking men offering namaz’ on road in New Delhi

The Delhi Police has strongly condemned the incident at Inderlok after a video surfaced, purportedly depicting an officer kicking individuals offering prayer on the road in an attempt to disperse them.

The incident involves a sub-inspector kicking people offering namaz in the Inderlok area of the national capital. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Manoj Kumar Meena, affirmed that appropriate action has been taken against the officer, and the police post-in-charge has been suspended.

"The people of North-East district have always supported the police in maintaining law and order. We condemn the Inderlok incident. In view of this, strict instructions have been given to all the police personnel. There is an appeal to all the people to maintain social harmony and not pay attention to rumours," stated the DCP North East Delhi's office on the X social platform.

नॉर्थ-ईस्ट जिले के लोगों ने हमेशा ही कानून व्यवस्था को सुचारू बनाए रखने में पुलिस का साथ दिया है।



इंद्रलोक incident की हम निंदा करते हैं|



इसके मद्देनज़र समस्त पुलिस कर्मियों को सख्त निर्देश दिए गए हैं।



सभी लोगों से अपील है कि सामाजिक सद्भाव बनाए रखें व अफवाहों पर ध्यान न दें। — DCP North East Delhi (@DCPNEastDelhi) March 8, 2024 ×

The DCP also emphasised that the situation in the area is normal, following the disciplinary actions taken. The video of the incident went viral, prompting criticism from various segments of society, including political figures. Locals, upset over the incident, gathered in large numbers to block the road.