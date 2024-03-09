Delhi Police condemn ‘cop for kicking men offering namaz’ on road in New Delhi
The incident involved a sub-inspector who kicked people offering namaz on the road in the Inderlok area of the national capital.
The Delhi Police has strongly condemned the incident at Inderlok after a video surfaced, purportedly depicting an officer kicking individuals offering prayer on the road in an attempt to disperse them.
The incident involves a sub-inspector kicking people offering namaz in the Inderlok area of the national capital. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, Manoj Kumar Meena, affirmed that appropriate action has been taken against the officer, and the police post-in-charge has been suspended.
"The people of North-East district have always supported the police in maintaining law and order. We condemn the Inderlok incident. In view of this, strict instructions have been given to all the police personnel. There is an appeal to all the people to maintain social harmony and not pay attention to rumours," stated the DCP North East Delhi's office on the X social platform.
The DCP also emphasised that the situation in the area is normal, following the disciplinary actions taken. The video of the incident went viral, prompting criticism from various segments of society, including political figures. Locals, upset over the incident, gathered in large numbers to block the road.
It is worth noting that the authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.
The incident involved a sub-inspector named Manoj Kumar Tomar, who was immediately suspended after the video circulated widely on social media. Tomar, in charge of the Inderlok Police Post for the past two months, was seen in the video shoving and kicking people offering prayers outside the "Bade Masjid" near the Inderlok Metro station at around 2 pm on Friday.
