SMS services restored in Kashmir valley 

Short Message Service (SMS) has been restored in the Kashmir valley from Wednesday.

This comes after all network and landline connections were suspended across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 after the abrogation of Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal had said that the SMS services will resume to normal at midnight on January 1, 2020.

Earlier, on October 14, postpaid mobile services were restored across the former state.

With the abrogation of Article 370 came the bifurcation of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh formalised on October 31.

(With inputs from agencies)

