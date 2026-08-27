/Sixty children die at West Bengal’s Malda Hospital in 3 weeks, 10 deaths in a single day. This is what we know

The West Bengal health department has sought a detailed report from Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) after 60 children died at the facility during the first three weeks of August, including 10 deaths reported in a single day in the second week.
The department has launched a review of the deaths and is also scrutinising private hospitals, nursing homes and block-level health facilities where several of the children were initially treated before being referred to MMCH.
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Of the 10 children who died on the same day, eight had been born at other facilities and were brought to MMCH in critical condition. The remaining two had been born at the medical college. MMCH superintendent Prasenjit Bar confirmed the deaths and said the hospital was preparing a detailed report for the state health department.
“It is true that 10 children died in a single day here. Eight were brought in critical condition, and two were born at this facility,” Bar said.
Doctors said the affected newborns had suffered from conditions including respiratory distress, jaundice and congenital heart ailments. An initial investigation is underway, and a preliminary report has already been submitted to the state government.
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Of the 60 deaths recorded in August, 44 involved infants who were born at other facilities and referred to MMCH after their conditions deteriorated.
Officials have so far inspected 16 hospitals and nursing homes as part of the probe. The Malda district magistrate is scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday (Aug 27) to review the situation and discuss findings from the ongoing investigation.