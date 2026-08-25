/Kottayam man held for ‘selling’ wife’s private videos, POCSO case filed after 4yo daughter’s statement

A man in Kerala’s Kottayam has been arrested on allegations that he secretly recorded his wife’s private moments and sold the videos through pornographic websites. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was also registered against the accused after their 4-year-old daughter reportedly made a statement during counselling, police said.

According to the woman’s complaint, her husband had secretly recorded their private moments on his mobile phone without her consent while the couple was living in the UK. She alleged that he also installed a hidden camera in their bathroom and circulated the recordings through pornographic websites.

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The couple, who had been in a relationship for nearly 10 years before getting married, returned to Kerala on 14 August after living in the UK for several years for work.

The woman alleged that she confronted her husband after learning about the recordings, following which they frequently quarrelled, and she was allegedly assaulted. She also accused him of pressuring her to have relationships with other men and assaulting her when she refused.

According to her complaint, the man was addicted to pornographic content and had repeatedly subjected her to unwanted sexual behaviour. The couple later underwent counselling in an attempt to resolve their differences, but the woman alleged that the abuse continued.

She reportedly left the house and sought refuge with a friend before returning, hoping the counselling would bring about a change. She told police that her husband had indicated during counselling that he was not interested in family life and wanted to live independently.

The woman further alleged that he continued to record and circulate her private moments despite her objections.

After another alleged assault, she approached Kottayam police and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police registered a case based on her complaint and preliminary information before arresting the accused.

During counselling, the couple’s 4-year-old daughter reportedly gave a statement against her father. After the statement, a POCSO case was added to the investigation over allegations that the accused pressured his wife to engage in a sexual act in front of their daughter.