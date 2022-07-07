Sixth meeting of deputy NSAs underway at Colombo Security Conclave in Kochi

Senior defence and foreign ministry officials of Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) member countries are meeting in Kochi in southern Indian state of Kerala. CSC member countries include India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Officials from Bangladesh and Seychelles are also taking part in the event as Observers

The CSC started as a trilateral maritime cooperation mechanism between India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, in 2011.

Over the years, the members have identified five pillars for cooperation, which are: Maritime safety and security, countering terrorism and radicalisation, combating trafficking and organized crime, cyber-security, protection of critical infrastructure & technology, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The group was expanded with the addition of Mauritius in March 2022. Till date, five meetings of the CSC at the level of National Security Advisor and Deputy National Security Adviser have been convened. The meeting in Kochi will discuss the way forward and implementation of the 2022-23 Roadmap for Cooperation and Activities.

The Indian delegation is led by Mr Vikram Misri, Deputy National Security Adviser, NSCS. The delegations from abroad are led by their respective foreign secretaries, chiefs of defence staff and senior officials.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE