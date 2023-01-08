Sixth India-US forum to be held in Delhi this week

The sixth India-US Forum is scheduled to take place in India’s capital New Delhi this week and will be addressed by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of state Antony Blinken, among other top officials from the two sides.

The meet will take place from January 13 to January 14 and will be convened by Ananta Centre and India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Other officials who will speak at the forum will be Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, Senior Director for Defense, White House National Security Council Cara Abercrombie, Assistant Secretary, South & Central Asian Affairs, Department of State, Donald Lu, Additional Secretary, Americas Division, Ministry of External Affairs, Vani Rao.

Conversations held at the forum are under the Chatham House Rules and the main discussions of this year will cover the Indo-Pacific, Russia-Ukraine, Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, defence production, emerging tech, data governance, and G20 among others.

The timing of the forum coincides with the 13th India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meet in Washington DC on Wednesday.

India's trade minister Piyush Goyal will make a four-day visit to the US on January 9 and will attend the trade policy forum meet and hold talks with USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

The Indian minister will also meet with business leaders both in New York, and Washington, other than the engagement with the members of the diaspora.

A commerce ministry release said that the forum is a "platform for continuous engagement between two countries in the area of trade and to further the trade and investment relations between the two countries".

The 12th TPF Ministerial meeting was held on November 23, 2021, after a gap of four years in New Delhi. Working groups were reactivated after the last ministerial.

The India-US ties have seen increased engagement in the past few years, from trade to people-to-people relations to political convergences to Defence. Both countries are working together under QUAD, I2U2 (India-Israel/ UAE-USA) and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework).