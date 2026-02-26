/SIT demand grows over Ajit Pawar plane tragedy; PIL filed in Bombay High Court

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Bombay High Court seeking a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the plane crash that claimed the life of senior Maharashtra leader Ajit Pawar.

The plea has added a fresh political and legal dimension to an incident that has already triggered widespread debate across the state.



The petition was moved by RTI activist Ketan Tirodkar, who has alleged that several key questions surrounding the January 28 crash remain unanswered. The aircraft went down near Baramati, Pawar’s political stronghold, resulting in five fatalities.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

While preliminary inquiries are understood to be underway, the petitioner has argued that the circumstances of the crash warrant a deeper, independent probe under judicial supervision. In his plea, Tirodkar has called for the formation of an SIT comprising senior police officers, aviation experts, and former officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the petition, the inclusion of technical experts is essential to examine factors such as flight clearance records, aircraft maintenance logs, weather conditions, air traffic control communication, and compliance with safety protocols. The activist has contended that a transparent and technically sound investigation is crucial to maintain public confidence.

Interestingly, the petition also names NCP MLA Rohit Pawar as a respondent. Rohit Pawar has publicly demanded greater transparency in the probe, making his inclusion in the plea a notable development. Political observers say this could further intensify the spotlight on the case.

The tragedy has sparked sharp reactions across party lines in Maharashtra. Several opposition leaders have demanded that the probe be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), arguing that an independent central agency would ensure credibility.