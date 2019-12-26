Simply put your name on work done by others: Amit Shah slams Delhi CM Kejriwal  

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of stealing the development work done by the Centre.

Shah slammed Kejriwal and said that the chief minister has done something new, "why approve budgets or get developmental work done? Simply put your name on work done by others," Shah said.

Earlier this month, the Delhi chief minister praised the central government for peripheral expressways that helped in bringing down pollution levels in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah: Citizenship Amendment Bill par sansad ke andar charcha hui, koi kuchh bolne ko tayar nahi tha, idhar udhar ki batein karte the. Bahar nikalte hi isme bhram failana shuru kiya aur Dilli ko ashant kiya.

Kejriwal said over 40 thousand trucks, a contributor to the pollution, did not enter the national capital as they took the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways.

Amit Shah in Delhi: Modi ji ne sabko majboor kiya kaarya sanskriti follow karne ke liye,magar Delhi CM Kejriwal aise hain ki jo nayi nayi chiize karte rehte hain. Unhone nayi shuruaat ki,bhai sochna bhi kyu, budget bhi kyu dena,kisi ke kare karaye par apne naam ka thappa lga dena

"We are grateful to the Central government for the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway. This measure has stopped 30 to 40 thousand trucks from entering Delhi," he said while discussing ideas on curbing pollution levels in Delhi earlier this month.

The national capital will be heading for Assembly elections next year. During the last Delhi Assembly polls in 2015, Kejriwal led his party (AAP) to a historic win by securing 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.