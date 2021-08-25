Sikh community thanks Indian government for bringing back holy books

The Indian government has been carrying out evacuations from Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country. In one such evacuation flight, the government also brough back three Guru Granth Sahib from Kabul.

India's Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri welcomed the holy books on the Delhi airport as the Sikh Sangat carried the holy books out on their head. These books were then taken to Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara in New Mahavir Nagar, Delhi.

"Blessed to receive and pay obeisance to three holy 'Swaroop' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago," Puri had tweeted.

As of now, nearly 44 Afghan Sikhs have been evacuated from the Taliban controlled country. However, there are nearly 200 more Afghan Sikhs stranded in the country right now, Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum told media. These Sikhs have taken shelter at the nearest gurudwara from the airport, i.e., Karte Parwan gurdwara in Kabul.

"I thank the Modi government, the Indian embassy, the Sikh Sangat and the Indian forces for bringing us back to our country safely," said an Afghan Sikh who was evacuated by the Indian government recently.

Remembering the time when he also got stuck in the 1991 Iraq war, the Vice President of the Khalsa Help International said, "I have been a victim of this because even I was rescued by the Indian government in 1991 during the Iraq war. I applaud the Modi government for doing such a noble task. I salute my Sikh brothers, forces and the Indian government for bringing back the Guru Granth Sahib by placing it on their heads. They have respected our Guru and we are highly thankful to them for this."

Speaking on behalf of the Sikh community, he also stressed that the whole community is against the Taliban because the basic values of the community are aligned with helping the human kind, and they will oppose anyone who hurts people.