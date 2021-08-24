Watch: India welcomes three Sikh holy books brought from Kabul

With evacuations from Afghanistan going on in full swing, India also welcomed three Guru Granth Sahib from Kabul at Delhi airport.

India's Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri welcomed the holy books along with Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam and members of Sikh Sangat.

ਵਾਹੁ ਵਾਹੁ ਬਾਣੀ ਨਿਰੰਕਾਰ ਹੈ

ਤਿਸੁ ਜੇਵਡੁ ਅਵਰੁ ਨ ਕੋਇ ।।



Deeply privileged & fortunate to welcome the three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul at ⁦⁦@DelhiAirport⁩ along with Sh ⁦⁦@VMBJP⁩ Ji, Sh ⁦@dushyanttgautam⁩ Ji & members of Sikh Sangat. pic.twitter.com/mWhTwpnoOs — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2021 ×

Puri, said that he was deeply privileged and fortunate to welcome the three holy swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul at Delhi Airport.

Also Watch | Reports: WHO says Kabul airport curbs blocking medical supplies for Afghans

In a tweet on the microblogging site, former diplomat & author Puri said, “Blessed to receive and pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago.”

Several pictures and video of the arrival are doing rounds on social media. Netizens are sharing numerous messages in the form of comments. Several people have also tweeted and retweeted the pictures and video.

Also Read: India records over 25,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; active infections decline

Meanwhile, An Air India flight AI 1956 had arrived in New Delhi from Dushanbe, Tajikistan with 78 passengers onboard. Around 25 Indian nationals also came in the flight.