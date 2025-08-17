/Shubhanshu Shukla in Delhi: 2nd Indian in space comes back home

Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to go to space and the first to visit the International Space Station, landed in Delhi on Sunday (August 17).
Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to go to space and the first to visit the International Space Station, landed in Delhi on Sunday (August 17). He was welcomed by the Delhi chief minister, Rekha Gupta, and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, his family, and a large crowd of people holding the Indian flag.
Singh took to X and applauded Shukla for his achievements and called his visit a moment of pride for India.
"A moment of pride for India! A moment of glory for #ISRO! A moment of gratitude to the dispensation that facilitated this under the leadership of PM @narendramodi," the minister wrote.
"India’s Space glory touches the Indian soil… as the iconic son of Mother India, #Gaganyatri Shubhanshu Shukla lands at Delhi in the early hours of morning today. Accompanying him, another equally accomplished Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, one of the astronauts selected for India’s first Human mission Gaganyaan who was India’s designated backup for the mission to the International Space Station #ISS," he added.