/Shubhanshu Shukla in Delhi: 2nd Indian in space comes back home

Shubhanshu Shukla, the second Indian to go to space and the first to visit the International Space Station, landed in Delhi on Sunday (August 17). He was welcomed by the Delhi chief minister, Rekha Gupta, and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh, his family, and a large crowd of people holding the Indian flag.

Singh took to X and applauded Shukla for his achievements and called his visit a moment of pride for India.

"A moment of pride for India! A moment of glory for #ISRO! A moment of gratitude to the dispensation that facilitated this under the leadership of PM @narendramodi," the minister wrote.