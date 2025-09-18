/Shocking! UP woman sings lullaby, then throws 3-year-old daughter into lake in Rajasthan to please her LOVER

In connection with the case, the woman was arrested, and a case was registered against her. In addition, cops are also probing her lover to find whether he was also involved in the murder of the child.
In a shocking incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh (UP) threw her three-year-old sleeping daughter into a lake in Rajasthan after singing a lullaby. The woman had been living with her little daughter in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan with another man after leaving her husband.
After the heinous act, the woman, identified as Anjali, also known as Priya, pretended that her daughter had "suddenly gone missing". She did this because she was reportedly fed up with the insults done by her lover towards her daughter from her marriage, according to a report in NDTV.
The truth of the incident was unfolded by the Head Constable Govind Sharma on Tuesday during a late-night patrol. When he encountered a couple on the road then he asked what they were doing at that hour. In response, the woman claimed that she had left home with her daughter, but the child suddenly vanished on the way and couldn't be found as they had searched for her all night.
Following the woman's claim, police reviewed CCTV footage. In the video, Anjali was seen carrying her three-year-old daughter while walking around Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer. Hours later, around 1:30 am, she was seen alone, busy with her mobile phone.
After the visuals contradicted her claims, it raised suspicion among the Police. By Wednesday morning, the body of the child had been recovered from the lake. During questioning, Anjali broke down and admitted to throwing her daughter into the water.
Police said she committed the crime alone, though her live-in partner, Alkesh, was informed about the child’s disappearance at 2 am. Anjali told investigators Alkesh frequently taunted her about having a child, and she acted under “stress.”
The 28-year-old Anjali hails from the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. After getting separated from her husband, she shifted to Ajmer and began living with her lover, where she works as a receptionist at a hotel in Ajmer. Her lover, Alkesh, also works in the same hotel. In connection with the case, Anjali was arrested, and a case was registered against her. Meanwhile, cops are also probing her lover, Alkesh, to find whether he was also involved in the murder of the child.