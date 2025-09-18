/Shocking! UP woman sings lullaby, then throws 3-year-old daughter into lake in Rajasthan to please her LOVER

In a shocking incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh (UP) threw her three-year-old sleeping daughter into a lake in Rajasthan after singing a lullaby. The woman had been living with her little daughter in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan with another man after leaving her husband.

After the heinous act, the woman, identified as Anjali, also known as Priya, pretended that her daughter had "suddenly gone missing". She did this because she was reportedly fed up with the insults done by her lover towards her daughter from her marriage, according to a report in NDTV.

The truth of the incident was unfolded by the Head Constable Govind Sharma on Tuesday during a late-night patrol. When he encountered a couple on the road then he asked what they were doing at that hour. In response, the woman claimed that she had left home with her daughter, but the child suddenly vanished on the way and couldn't be found as they had searched for her all night.

The woman's crime was discovered on CCTV?

Following the woman's claim, police reviewed CCTV footage. In the video, Anjali was seen carrying her three-year-old daughter while walking around Ana Sagar Lake in Ajmer. Hours later, around 1:30 am, she was seen alone, busy with her mobile phone.

After the visuals contradicted her claims, it raised suspicion among the Police. By Wednesday morning, the body of the child had been recovered from the lake. During questioning, Anjali broke down and admitted to throwing her daughter into the water.

Police said she committed the crime alone, though her live-in partner, Alkesh, was informed about the child’s disappearance at 2 am. Anjali told investigators Alkesh frequently taunted her about having a child, and she acted under “stress.”