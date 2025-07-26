/Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah feud sparks clash of aides at Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi: ‘Beaten with a shoe’

The political feud in top Congress leadership in Karnataka triggered a clash between two senior Karnataka government officials of rival camps at the Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, with CM Siddaramaiah’s special duty officer even being accused of attacking an official of DK Shivakumar faction with a shoe. Chaos erupted at the Karnataka Bhawan on Saturday, as aides of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar clashed with each other amid underlying tensions between their patrons in Bengaluru.

After the clash, H Anjaneya even lodged a formal complaint with Karnataka Bhavan’s Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir and Karnataka’s Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh against C Mohan Kumar for allegedly assaulting him with a shoe at Karnataka Bhavan and sought criminal action against him.

Chief Secretary Rajneesh has ordered an official inquiry and requested a report from the Resident Commissioner.

It all started with a verbal spat at Karnataka Bhavan and came to blows and later H Anjaneya, special officer to Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, accused C Mohan Kumar, assistant resident commissioner and special officer to CM Siddaramaiah, of assaulting him with a shoe.

‘Beaten with a shoe, it hurt my honour and dignity’

“I was beaten with a shoe, and it has hurt my honour and dignity. Conduct a criminal trial against him (Kumar) and give me justice,” Anjanaya said in his complaint.

“We have received the complaint dated July 22. Due process will be followed,” Jamir said, confirming the development.

In the complaint, Anjanaya, a Group-B officer, also alleged that Kumar has been disrupting his duties.

“He threatened to hit me with a shoe in the chamber of the office in front of everyone,” Anjanaya wrote, while adding that he was concerned about his own safety.

“If any accident happens, Kumar will be responsible,” Anjanaya said.

The complaint also referenced Kumar’s alleged past conduct, claiming, “If you look into the service books in the past, he has beaten MM Joshi and not given respect to senior officers and behaved with ego as special officer on duty for CM.”

Anjanaya also said that he had previously sought a transfer from the Karnataka Bhavan specifically to avoid such conflicts.

The matter is expected to undergo official investigation as the resident commissioner's office has confirmed that it will follow due process in addressing the complaint.