/Shiv Sena (UBT) leader killed in shooting in Maharashtra’s Thane

Mumbai: A local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was killed after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at him in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday night.

Pradeep Purnekar, who served as a division head, or vibhag pramukh, of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), was attacked around 9 pm in the area under the jurisdiction of the Kapurbawdi police station.

According to police, the attackers fired two rounds at Purnekar and also physically assaulted him before fleeing the spot. Purnekar sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to Infinity Hospital near R Mall on Ghodbunder Road for emergency treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, he died while undergoing treatment, police said.

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Police launch probe

Following the attack, police teams reached the spot and began collecting evidence. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and surrounding roads in an attempt to identify the attackers and establish the sequence of events.

Police have also deployed checkpoints, or nakabandi, at major exit points in Thane as part of efforts to trace the suspects.

The identities of the attackers remain unknown at this stage.

Police have also said that the motive behind the attack has not yet been established. Investigators are looking into different possible angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity.

The incident has triggered tension in the area and concern among local Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and supporters.

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Attack raises political concerns

Purnekar was active in local political activities in the Ghodbunder-Manpada area and was associated with the Shiv Sena (UBT) organisation in Thane. The killing comes at a politically sensitive time in Maharashtra, with political activity intensifying ahead of upcoming local-body elections.

However, police have not yet established any political connection to the killing, and the motive remains under investigation.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have called for the immediate arrest of those responsible and demanded a thorough investigation into the attack.

For investigators, the immediate focus is on identifying the assailants, establishing their movements before and after the shooting and determining why Purnekar was targeted.