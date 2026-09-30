/Mumbai restaurant licence suspended after diner allegedly finds rat in dosa

A food-safety complaint has emerged from Mumbai after a diner allegedly found a dead rat inside a Mysore masala dosa served at Radhakrishna Hotel in Borivali West. The incident was reported at the restaurant, located near Borivali West railway station, on September 29. The complaint prompted action from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which suspended the restaurant’s food business licence.

According to the complaint, Amit Trivedi had visited the restaurant with his two brothers and son. The family ordered food at the establishment, including a Mysore masala dosa. One of Trivedi’s brothers had reportedly eaten several bites of the dosa when he noticed what appeared to be a small dead rat inside the food.

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According to the complaint, the diner subsequently vomited after realising what he had eaten. The family then approached the Borivali police and reported the incident. The complaint was subsequently brought to the notice of the Maharashtra FDA for further action.

FDA suspends restaurant licence

Following the complaint, the FDA suspended the food business licence of Radhakrishna Hotel. The action comes amid an intensified food-safety enforcement drive in Maharashtra led by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The department has significantly stepped up inspections of restaurants, hotels, food manufacturers, dairies and other food businesses since Mundhe took charge earlier this year.



Between June and August, the Maharashtra FDA conducted 12,083 inspections across the state, issued 5,269 improvement notices and suspended 603 licences, according to figures released by the department. The enforcement drive also involved seizures of food and prohibited products. The FDA’s action continued into September with a dedicated festival-season crackdown. Between September 1 and 23, the department inspected 3,068 food establishments across Maharashtra. It issued 1,506 improvement notices, suspended the licences of 248 establishments and cancelled 12 licences over serious violations. During the same period, officials seized more than 6.34 lakh kilograms of suspected adulterated or unsafe food stock valued at around Rs 9.76 crore. The department also collected 2,423 food samples for laboratory analysis.

Mumbai also under FDA scanner

Mumbai has been among the areas witnessing intensified enforcement. During the September 1-23 festival drive, the Mumbai division recorded 325 inspections. The FDA issued 226 improvement notices, suspended 53 licences and cancelled one licence. The wider crackdown has seen action against several well-known Mumbai eateries following inspections that reportedly detected hygiene and food-safety violations. The latest Borivali case adds to scrutiny over hygiene standards in commercial kitchens, particularly issues involving pest control, food storage and preparation practices.

Investigation into rat found in dosa