'She could have been saved,' says Maha Dy CM on Shraddha's 2020 complaint letter to cops 

In a key development, investigators of the Shraddha Walker murder case has reportedly said that 2 years ago in 2020 Walkar in a complaint to the cops said that Aaftab tried to kill her and threatened to cut her up in pieces. There are many gory details which she allegedly shared in her complaint, a copy of which is now going viral on social media. She reportedly filed the complaint at Tilunj in their hometown Vasai in Maharashtra.

"Today he (Aaftab) tried to kill me by suffocating me and he scares and blackmail's me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. Its been six months he has been hitting me, but I did not have the guts to go to the police, because he would threaten to kill me," Shraddha reportedly wrote in a complaint to the cops.

Shraddha made another revelation in her complaint where she reportedly wrote that Aaftab's parents were aware that he tried to kill her. "His (Aaftab) parents are aware that he beats me and that he tried to kill me." She reportedly also mentioned that Aaftab's parents also knew that the duo had been living together. Shraddha allegedly wrote that she lived with Aaftab as they were supposed to get married anytime soon and had the blessings of his family. "Henceforth, I am not willing to live with him, so any kind of physical damage should be considered coming from him as he has been blackmailing me to kill me or hurt me whenever he sees me anywhere," she concluded in the complaint.

Responding over the matter, Maharashtra Police on Wednesday reportedly said that they had begun the investigation into the complaint filed by Shraddha however the case was closed after she gave a written statement to withdraw the case. Suhas Bavache, DCP of Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Commissionerate reportedly said that Shraddha Walkar in her written statement wrote that the dispute between herself and Aaftab Poonawala was resolved.

Meanwhile, Aaftab's polygraph test is reportedly under way in Delhi. The polygraph test was reportedly scheduled for Wednesday however, the forensics officials reportedly could not conduct it as Aaftab complained that he was feeling unwell.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I saw the letter and it has very serious allegations. We will have to investigate why was no action taken. I don't want to accuse anyone of anything but if action is not taken on such a letter, such incident happened it will be investigated. Maybe she could have been saved had action been taken."