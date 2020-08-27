Shared enough evidence with Pakistan on Pulwama: MEA

India has dismissed Pakistan's claim that New Delhi hasn't shared enough evidence with the country on the Pulwama terror attack. Earlier this week, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against 19 people, out which seven are Pakistani nationals including Jaish-e-Mohammad Chief Masood Azhar.

Reminding Islamabad that the organisation and leadership of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the United Nations terror group which had taken the responsibility of Pulwama attack is "in Pakistan". Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said, "It is regrettable that Masood Azhar, the first accused in the charge sheet, continues to find shelter in Pakistan. Enough evidence has been shared with Pakistan but it continues to evade responsibility."

The 2019 attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died was the worst terror attack on Indian soil.

The MEA said, "The charge sheet has been filed after investigation of a year and a half since the attack took place on 14 February 2019. It has been filed to address the act of terrorism and to bring perpetrators of such a heinous crime to justice."

The development comes after Pakistan reacted to NIA's charge sheet saying India's evidence to it was "incomplete, patchy and unsubstantiated".

New Delhi also recalled Islamabad's inaction on acting against 26/11 Mumbai attack's mastermind saying the country "has not yet taken any credible action against perpetrators of the (attack)..which resulted in loss of 165 innocent lives including 25 foreign nationals."