NIA files chargesheet in Pulwama attack: Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, his two brothers among 19 named

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its charge sheet in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case has named Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar, his brothers Abdul Rauf Asghar and Ammar Alvi, slain JeM terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq, suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar and other terrorist commanders operating from Pakistan.

The 13,500-page charge sheet names people who were arrested from Pulwama for providing shelter and shooting the last video of Adil Dar, the suicide bomber who used around 200 kgs of explosives in the vehicle that rammed into the CRPF convoy on February 14 last year killing 40 personnel near Lethpora in South Kashmir.

Besides Azhar, those charge-sheeted include seven terrorists who were killed in various encounters and four absconders, two of whom are still hiding in Jammu and Kashmir — one of them a local and the other a Pakistani national.

Two relatives of Masood Azhar -- Abdula Rauf and Ammar Alvi -- have been named in the charge sheet as the main conspirators behind the case. The dead include a nephew of JeM terrorist Mohammed Umar Farooq who had entered India through natural caves at the international border in Sambha in late 2018.

In February 2019, suicide bomber Adil Dar, a local, rammed his explosive-laden car into CRPF bus at Lethpora Pulwama leaving 40 personnel of the force dead. The attack was followed by Balakote airstrikes. A day later Pakistan retaliated and it triggered a brief dogfight. The Pulwama attack had brought India and Pakistan at the brink of war.

Names and nationalities of the terrorists mentioned in the charge sheet

i) Masood Azhar Alvi, 52 years, Pakistani national

ii) Rouf Asgar Alvi, 47 years, Pakistani national

iii) Ammar Alvi, 46 years, Pakistani national

iv) Shakir Bashir, 24 Years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K.

v) Insha Jan, 22 Years r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K

vi) Peer Tariq Ahmed Shah, 53 Years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K

vii) Waiz-ul-Islam, 20 Years, r/o Srinagar, J&K

viii) Mohd Abbas Rather, 31 Years, r/o Kakapura, Pulwama, J&K.

ix) Bilal Ahmed Kuchhey, 28 years, r/o Hajibal, Lalhar, Pulwama, J&K

x) Mohd Iqbal Rather, 25 years, r/o, Charar-e-Shareef, Budgam, J&K.

xi) Mohd Ismail, 25 years, r/o Pakistani national

xii) Sameer Ahmad Dar, 22 years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, Kashmir

xiii) Ashaq Ahmed Nengroo, 33 years, r/o Rajpura, Pulwama

xiv) Adil Ahmed Dar, 21 years, r/o Kakapora, Pulwama, Kashmir (Killed)

xv) Muhammad Umar Farooq, 24 years, r/o Pakistani national (Killed)

xvi) Mohd Kamran Ali, 25 years, r/o Pakistani national (Killed)

xvii) Sajjad Ahmed Bhat, 19 years, r/o Bijbehera, Anantnag (Killed)

xviii) Mudasir Ahmad Khan, 24 years, r/o Awantipura, Pulwama (Killed)

xix) Qari Yasir, r/o Pakistani national (Killed)



Pakistani national listed by NIA in Pulwama Chargesheet

Still Alive:

Masood Azhar Alvi, 52 years

Rouf Asgar Alvi, 47 years

Ammar Alvi, 46 years

Mohd Ismail, 25 years

Killed:

Muhammad Umar Farooq, 24 years

Mohd Kamran Ali, 25 years

Qari Yasir