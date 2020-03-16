Share tech-driven solutions to tackle COVID-19: PM urges citizens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday requested people to share technology-driven solutions for COVID-19 as the number of cases is on the rise.

"Harnessing innovation for a healthier planet. A lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many. #IndiaFightsCorona," Modi tweeted.

Yesterday during the video-conference with SAARC PM Modi also proposed setting up a COVID-19 emergency fund. He said India can start with a contribution of 10 million USD and any of the SAARC nations can use this fund.

The Union Ministry of Health also briefed the media in the national capital on the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the government's preparedness in handling the outbreak.

Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said that the measures enforced by the government including more travel restrictions, and Prime Minister Modi's virtual meeting with SAARC leaders about the pandemic.