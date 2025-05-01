The Delhi High Court, on Thursday (May 1), observed that Yoga practitioner Ramdev seemed to live in his own world and was "not in control of anyone", while finding him in prima facie contempt for his "sharbat jihad" comments against Hamdard's Rooh Afza, which allegedly violated the court's order.

The court had previously ordered not to issue any statement or share videos in future over Hamdard's products.

"In view of the last order, his affidavit as well as this video are prima facie in contempt. I will issue a contempt notice now. We are just calling him here," Justice Amit Bansal said after being informed on Thursday that despite the court's April 22 directions, Ramdev published a video making objectionable statements.

"He (Ramdev) is not in control of anyone. He lives in his own world," the judge remarked.

Ramdev's counsel requested the court to adjourn the matter since the counsel arguing the case was unavailable.

'Shocks conscience of the court'

Earlier, Ramdev assured the Delhi High Court that he would remove all videos and social media posts featuring his controversial "Sharbat Jihad" remark.

His assurance came in response to a lawsuit filed by Hamdard, the manufacturer of Rooh Afza, who objected to Ramdev's statements.

Controversy erupted when Ramdev allegedly claimed in a video that Hamdard was using its profits to finance the construction of mosques and madrasas, labelling the drink as part of a supposed "sharbat jihad".

"A company uses money earned from selling sherbet to build mosques and madrasas. If you drink that sherbet, mosques and madrasas will be built. But if you drink Patanjali rose sherbet, gurukuls and Patanjali university will be built. Like love jihad and vote jihad, a sherbet jihad is also on," he said without naming the brand Hamdard.

His comments drew widespread criticism for their communal tone, with Hamdard accusing him of attempting to create "communal divide" and damaging their product's reputation.

During the hearing, Justice Amit Bansal of the Delhi High Court strongly condemned the remarks by the Yoga guru, stating, "When I saw this ad, I could not believe my ears and eyes."

"It shocks the conscience of the court. This is indefensible," he added.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Patanjali and Baba Ramdev, told the court that the contentious videos would be taken down.