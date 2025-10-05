/Sharad Purnima 2025: How to perform Lakshmi Puja and attract prosperity, health, and fortune

As the shimmering full moon graces the October sky, Hindus across India will celebrate Sharad Purnima, one of the most sacred nights of the year, on Monday, October 6, 2025. Also known as Kojagari Purnima, this celestial night is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the divine symbol of wealth, prosperity, and abundance.

Spiritual significance of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima marks the transition from monsoon to the harvest season and is revered as the Harvest Moon. It is believed that on this night, the moon shines in its full glory with all sixteen kalas (phases), radiating healing rays that are rich in spiritual and medicinal properties. According to ancient scriptures, these moonbeams carry divine nectar that purifies the surroundings and enhances prosperity, happiness, and health.

The night is also associated with Goddess Lakshmi’s descent to Earth. It is believed that the goddess visits homes that are clean, illuminated, and filled with positive energy. Hence, devotees light diyas (lamps) and decorate the entrance of their homes to welcome her blessings.

Rituals to perform at your main entrance

Performing certain rituals on this auspicious night is believed to attract Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings and usher financial stability and prosperity into one’s home.

Begin the evening by thoroughly cleaning your house and entrance area, as cleanliness is said to invite positive energy. Light around 100 oil lamps or diyas at your doorway and throughout your home to create a warm, divine glow that welcomes Maa Lakshmi. Next, decorate your entrance with a beautiful Rangoli made of rice flour or flower petals, symbolizing good fortune and serving as a path for the Goddess to enter.

Offer 11 Kamalgatta (lotus seeds) and 5 cowries before the idol of Goddess Lakshmi—these sacred items represent wealth and abundance in Hindu tradition. To further enhance prosperity, prepare turmeric rice by mixing unbroken rice grains with turmeric powder and placing them, along with two turmeric roots, in the northeast corner of your home to strengthen financial energy and harmony.

Finally, invite young girls (Kanya)- preferably 5, 7, 9, or 11- to your home and offer them sweets, fruits, and small gifts such as bangles or stationery. This act of devotion and generosity is said to please Goddess Lakshmi and bless the household with enduring happiness and prosperity.

The sacred kheer offering

A key ritual of Sharad Purnima involves preparing rice kheer with milk and sugar. Devotees place the kheer in a silver or earthen vessel under the moonlight overnight, allowing it to absorb the moon’s divine rays. Consuming this "moon-charged kheer" the next morning as Prasad is said to bestow health, harmony, and fortune.

Significance of the full moon and Puja timing

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 12:23 PM on October 6, 2025, and end at 9:16 AM on October 7, 2025. The moonrise is expected at 5:27 PM (IST). The most auspicious time to perform the Lakshmi Puja and offer the kheer is after moonrise, between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Mythological importance

Sharad Purnima is not only dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi but also to Lord Vishnu and the Moon God (Chandra Deva). In mythology, this night commemorates Lord Krishna’s Raas Leela with Radha and the Gopis- a divine dance that symbolizes eternal love and spiritual union.

The festival is further linked to the Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean), from which Goddess Lakshmi emerged. Hence, devotees offer prayers to both Vishnu and Lakshmi, invoking harmony, wealth, and balance in their lives.

Do’s and don’ts on Sharad Purnima

Do:

Keep your home and entrance well-lit and clean.

Stay awake through the night, chanting Lakshmi mantras or reading sacred texts.

Offer kheer, flowers, and diyas to Goddess Lakshmi.

Avoid:

Consuming non-vegetarian food or alcohol.

Arguing or harboring negative thoughts.

Sleeping early- staying awake is considered auspicious.

Let the moonlight of Sharad Purnima illuminate your home and heart with peace, positivity, and divine grace.