China Eastern Airlines started direct flight service from Shanghai to Delhi on Sunday (Nov 9) with an occupancy of 95 per cent. This makes it the first mainland Chinese carrier this year to resume direct flights to India after a gap of five years, following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and the Galwan clashes. The Flight MU563 with 248 passengers on board, departed from Shanghai Pudong International Airport for Delhi on Sunday.

The Shanghai-Delhi route, an important corridor linking two major economic centres is likely to lead to exchanges in trade, economy and culture.

According to media reports, Air India, too, is expected to start flight operations to China by the end of 2025.

Flights between India and the Chinese mainland resumed on October 26 with IndiGo flight from Kolkata landing in Guangzhou in Guangdong province, however, services were not restored due to the military standoff between the two countries over Galwan clashes. In October last year, the deadlock ended thus allowing flight services to resume.

IndiGo will begin its daily Delhi-Guangzhou service from November 10.

Notably the China Eastern will operate an Airbus A330 three times a week (Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays) on the Shanghai to Delhi route, reported news agency PTI, citing Global Times.

The report further said that the airlines plans to increase frequencies based on market demand and is planning to resume the Kunming-Kolkata service and start flight operation on a new route - Shanghai-Mumbai.